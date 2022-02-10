Oshoala celebrates 100 Barcelona games in style

Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala completed 100 games for Barcelona on Wednesday night she bagged two goals to help Barcelona defeat Real Sociedad by a staggering 9-1 scoreline.

The four-time African footballer of the year opened the flood gate of goals after 10 minutes and scored her second on the halftime mark to take her season tally to 18 goals in 15 appearances.

Six goals in the second half from the boots of Fridolina Rolfo, Irene Paredes, Lieke Martens, Alexia Puttelas, Claudia Pina, Jennifer Hermoso and Marta Torejjon completed a perfect night for the Catalans who seal another title with nine games to spare.

Assist who joined the team in 2019 from Chinese outfit Dalian Quanjian, now has 79 goals in all competitions.

With 9 games to go in the season, she needed just three more goals to surpass her all-time season tally of 21 goals for Barcelona in the 2019/2020 season.

Congrats to a true Nigerian gem.

