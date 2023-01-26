Search
Oshoala, Ajibade 21 others lead Falcons’ roster for Mexico Tourney

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum has invited 23 players for next month’s Revelation Cup tournament in Mexico.

Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala, Atletico Madrid star, Rasheedat Ajibade and Leicester City defender, Ashleigh Plumptre were included in the squad by Waldrum.

Other regulars named in the squad by the American are; Chiamaka Nnadozie, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Francisca Ordega, Halimatu Ayinde and Toni Payne.

Jennifer Echegini, a midfielder, who plays for Florida State University has been handed her maiden invitation to the Super Falcons.

Colombia and Costa Rica are the two other countries that will take part in the invitational tournament.

The competition which will run from February 15 to 21 will help the four countries prepare for the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons will face hosts Mexico in their first game on February 15.

Three days later, Waldrum’s side will be up against Colombia while they will round up their campaign against Costa Rica on February 21.

