Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Oshiomhole wins Edo North Senate Seat

Politics

Former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has been declared as the winner of Saturday’s election for Edo North Senatorial District in Edo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Returning Officer, Benjamin Adesina on Sunday, declared the former Governor of the State as the winner of the polls with 107,110 votes.

He defeated the incumbent Senator Francis Alimekhena of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 55,344 votes.

“Adams Oshiomhole of APC, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 25th of February for Edo North Senatorial District,” Adesina announced.

Latest

News

Ayade loses senatorial bid

0
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has been defeated...
Politics

Atiku defeats Tinubu in Buhari’s state, Katsina

0
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku...
Politics

Gbajabiamila re-lected for 6th term

0
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has...
News

El-Rufai prohibits election protest in Kaduna

0
Kaduna State Government has prohibited any form of protests...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Ayade loses senatorial bid

0
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has been defeated...
Politics

Atiku defeats Tinubu in Buhari’s state, Katsina

0
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku...
Politics

Gbajabiamila re-lected for 6th term

0
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has...
News

El-Rufai prohibits election protest in Kaduna

0
Kaduna State Government has prohibited any form of protests...
News

60 killed in Italy migrant boat shipwreck

0
At least 59 migrants, including 12 children, have died...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ayade loses senatorial bid

Emmanuel Offor -
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has been defeated in the Saturday’s National Assembly election. The incumbent Senator representing the Northern Senatorial District of the...
Read more

Atiku defeats Tinubu in Buhari’s state, Katsina

Emmanuel Offor -
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar has won the presidential election in President Muhammadu Buhari’s state, Katsina. Abubakar secured a total...
Read more

Gbajabiamila re-lected for 6th term

Emmanuel Offor -
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been re-elected for the 6th term. Gbajabiamila appreciated his constituents in the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: