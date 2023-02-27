Oshiomhole wins Edo North Senate Seat

Former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has been declared as the winner of Saturday’s election for Edo North Senatorial District in Edo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s Returning Officer, Benjamin Adesina on Sunday, declared the former Governor of the State as the winner of the polls with 107,110 votes.

He defeated the incumbent Senator Francis Alimekhena of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 55,344 votes.

“Adams Oshiomhole of APC, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 25th of February for Edo North Senatorial District,” Adesina announced.

