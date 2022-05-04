Oshiomhole joins presidential race

Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared his intention to contest the presidency.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, his spokesman, Victor Oshioke said the former Edo governor will make an official declaration at 3pm at the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture in Abuja.

He added that the event was scheduled to hold on an earlier date, but was later postponed for further consultations.

“The formal declaration of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the 2023 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress which was postponed has now been rescheduled, after extensive consultations,” the statement reads.

“We apologise for the short notice and hope that your love for Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole will motivate you to attend, irrespective of any unforeseen constraints.”

The development comes weeks after Oshiomhole declared his interest in contesting for a seat in the senate.

Speaking at an event to mark his birthday in April, Oshiomhole had expressed his intention to represent Edo north in the upper legislative chamber in the 2023 polls.

