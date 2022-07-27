Oshiomhole, El-Rufai head Tinubu campaign team

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has appointed a former national chairman of the party and senatorial hopeful, Adams Oshiomhole, as chairman of his presidential campaign council.

The former Lagos State governor has also appointed the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, as the Director-General of the campaign council.

A source close to the leadership of the party reportedly hinted at the development, which is yet to be made official, as per Western Post.

The publication noted that, the recent visit of Oshiomhole, el-Rufai and the governors of Zamfara and Plateau States, Bello Matawalle and Simon Lalong respectively, to Tinubu, was not unconnected to the appointments.

The decision, it was further gathered, was taken after consultations with President Muhammadu Buhari and the party leadership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...