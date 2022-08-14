Oshiomhole confesses, says ‘I fought Jonathan because of politics’

A former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has admitted to former president, Goodluck Jonathan, that he fought him during his administration “because of politics”.

Oshiomhole stated this at the one-year memorial lecture in honour of the late Captain Hosa Okunbo, in Abuja on Saturday.

He said: “You (Jonathan) left legacies even though I had cause to fight because it is politics. The legacy you have left, there is no successor who can afford to do less.

“But the logic of multi-party democracy is that even an angel can be defeated. You have set a standard that none of your successors can afford to go below.

“Part of your (Jonathan) legacies was when you launched the Almajiri school and your thought was that no Nigerian child should be left on the street and also appropriated special funds.

“These ideas are not new but what we lack is the will to transform them to practice. We never know who our friends are until we are no more.

“No one is appreciated until he or she leaves office,” he said.

