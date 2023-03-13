Oscars: Everything Everywhere dominates 95th Academy Awards

Michelle Yeoh has become the first Asian winner of the best actress Oscar, for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The creative multiverse adventure won seven awards including best picture, director and original screenplay.

Accepting her statuette, Yeoh said: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities.

“And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you that you are ever past your prime.”

Yeoh’s co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan also triumphed in the supporting categories. In the history of the Oscars, no other film has ever won best picture, best director and three acting prizes.

In Everything Everywhere All at Once, Yeoh plays a Chinese-American laundrette owner who is mired in a tax audit, stuck in a crumbling marriage and struggling to connect with her daughter Joy.

When she discovers different versions of herself in the multiverse, she must tap into their skills in order to save the world.

“This is proof that dreams do come true,” Yeoh said. “I have to dedicate this to all the moms in the world because they are the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight.”

The 60-year-old enjoyed a late surge in momentum in this year’s Oscars race, ultimately overtaking the early frontrunner Cate Blanchett.

Yeoh is only the second woman of colour to win best leading actress, following Halle Berry for Monster’s Ball more than two decades ago.

Best leading actress has historically been far less diverse than the supporting actress category, where Ariana DeBose, Yuh-jung Youn, Regina King, Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o and Octavia Spencer have won in the past decade.

Elsewhere, Brendan Fraser capped his extraordinary comeback after years away from the Hollywood spotlight by winning best actor for his performance in The Whale.

Thanking the film’s director, the 54-year-old said: “I’m grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline.”

“I just wanted to say thank you for this acknowledgement,” he said.

Best Jimmy Kimmel Jokes

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was hosted by US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel, who opened with a monologue which reflected on the past 12 months in the film industry.

“They say Hollywood is running out of ideas. I mean, poor Steven Spielberg had to make a movie about Steven Spielberg,” he joked, referring to the director’s autobiographical best picture nominee The Fabelmans.

He also made jokes about the cancelled Batgirl film – commenting that the character was “the first superhero to be defeated by the accounting department”.

The US comic described Avatar: The Way of Water as “another opportunity for James Cameron to do what he loves doing more than anything else – drowning Kate Winslet” (the actress also appeared in Cameron’s Titanic).

“It was a big year for diversity and inclusion,” Kimmel continued, “we have nominees from every corner of Dublin.” The Banshees of Inisherin had four acting nominations, including Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon.

“Five Irish actors are nominated tonight which means the odds of another fight on stage just went way up.”

Finally, Kimmel referenced the event that overshadowed last year’s ceremony: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

“If anyone here commits an act of violence during the show, you will be awarded best actor,” Kimmel said, to much laughter, “and permitted to give a 19-minute speech”.

