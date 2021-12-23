Oscars 2022 Shortlists: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish, & More Make the List

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released their shortlist for the 2022 Oscars.

The Documentary Feature shortlist includes Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Questlove’s Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), and Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground.

The Original Song shortlist include Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “No Time to Die,” as well as Beyoncé’s King Richard track “Be Alive.”

See the list:

Music (Original Score)

Daniel Pemberton – Being the Ricardos

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe – Candyman

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

Daniel Hart – The Green Knight

Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall

Kris Bowers – King Richard

Harry Gregson-Williams – The Last Duel

Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Carter Burwell – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Music (Original Song)

Sparks, Adam Driver & Marion Cotillard Featuring Simon Hedberg – So May We Start (Annette)

Van Morrison – Down to Joy (Belfast)

Brian Wilson & Jim James – Right Where I Belong (Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road)

H.E.R. – Automatic Woman (Bruised)

Cinderella Original Motion Picture Cast & Idina Menzel – Dream Girl (Cinderella)

Emilia Jones – Beyond the Shore (Coda)

Amandla Stenberg – The Anonymous Ones (Dear Evan Hansen)

Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi – Just Look Up (Don’t Look Up)

Sebastián Yatra – Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

Reba McEntire – Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Kid Cudi & Jay-Z – Guns Go Bang (The Harder They Fall)

Beyoncé – Be Alive (King Richard)

Billie Eilish – No Time to Die (No Time to Die)

Jennifer Hudson – Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Respect)

U2 – Your Song Saved My Life (Sing 2)

