Osas, Tomike, Rahama show true friendship in new campaign for Maltina

Reiterating its dedication to creating extraordinary memories with family and friends, Nigeria’s leading drink, Maltina, has launched a new campaign called “Together Happiness Happens.”

Joining the ranks of Maltina’s iconic campaigns, the campaign launch was also accompanied by a phenomenal new television commercial (TVC) that clearly turned heads and stole hearts. The royal wedding-themed launch event took place on the 20th of October 2022 at the Ado Bayero mall in the ancient city of Kano.

The TVC, premiered amidst glitz and glamour, featuring a royal wedding-themed musical, music performances from Ali Jita, M.I Abaga among other performances. Set in Northern Nigeria and highlighting Maltina’s fabulous ambassadors: media personality Tomike Adeoye, actress and producer Osas Ighodaro and Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau, the commercial left viewers at the premiere with the warmth and joy Maltina is known for serving.

Commenting on the campaign, Portfolio Manager, Non-alcoholic brands, Elohor Awe-Olumide, said, “At Maltina, we understand that quality time with family and loved ones is the greatest gift to have. In these times where it seems all the stories in the news are consistently bleak, we have decided to emphasize the impact of togetherness and joy with this campaign. We look forward to bringing some hope and joy to everyone we can reach.”

For over four decades, Maltina has shown its passion for sharing happy moments and nurturing genuine bonds that last. Watch TVC here.

Group photo caption: L-R; Portfolio Manager, Non-alcoholic brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Elohor Olumide-Awe; Maltina Ambassadors, Osas Ighodaro; Tomike Adeoye; Rahama Sadau; and Cluster Media Lead, West Africa, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Wasiu Abiola; at the Maltina ‘Together Happiness Happens’ campaign launch held in Kano.

