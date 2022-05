Gbenro Ajibade Jas revealed that he was celebrated on Mothers’ Day on Sunday,May 8, 2022.

The actor and ex-husband to stunning Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro with whom he shares a daughter Azariah, shared this on his Instagram page.

While not publicly giving a shout out to the mother of his child on the Sunday, he disclosed that some of hi friends sent him Mothers’ Day greetings.

“To imagine a few friends called to wish me happy Mother’s Day!!!! He wrote.

