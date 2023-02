Osas Ighodaro is having the time of her life on her work/vacation in the United States of America.

The actress and mother of one who is currently in Los Angeles, showed up and showed out in a hot 2-piece number, as she posed poolside for photos.

The orange and green crotchet bikini, showed off Osas’s amazing figure to the best advantage and she took in the sun, danced around and had herself a lovely time. See photos below.

