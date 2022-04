Osas Ighodaro is enjoying a much needed getaway in Zanzibar, Tanzania and her Instagram photos bear witness.

The actress who is known for her ultra sexy body, made sure to show it off in different bikinis as she enjoyed the sights and sounds on her vacation.

Osas Ighodaro blessed the timeline bwith photos of herself posing and we can’t help but wonder what her fitness regimen is like.

See photos below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...