Osas Ighodaro Finally Addresses Her Relationship with Wizkid

Osas Ighodaro has clarified the nature of the relationship that exists between her and Wizkid.

The actress who has been pictured with the Grammy award singer a number of times, discloses hat he is just a friend and has never made advances towards her.

The mother of one spilled the tea while appearing as a guest on the Off Air show with Gbemi and Toolz.

Osas Ighodaro made the clarification about their relationship, shutting down the rumour mills that insinuated that the duo might have something romantic between them.

Reacting to a viral video of her on her date with Wizkid that sparked dating speculations between them, Ighodaro said that contrary to what many people may think, Wizkid has never made any moves on her.

She described the father of three as a good guy who was good to her at a point in her life when she needed a friend, especially after she lost her mother.

Watch video below.

