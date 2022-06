Osas Ighodaro is celebrating her daughter Azariah Ajibade who turns 6 today.

The Nollywood screen goddess and mother of one who shares the daughter with ex-husband Gbenro Ajibade, took to social media to love on her little girl.

Osas wrote a lengthy post, describing how sweet and kind her daughter is and the testimony folks give when they come in contact with her.

She posted a photo of the birthday girl as she thanked God for birthing such a daughter.

