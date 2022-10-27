Osas Ighodaro Celebrates Birthday with Stunning and Photos

Osas Ighodaro is sure living life in bright and vibrant colours as she celebrates her birthday.

The actress and mother of one who was a year older on Wednesday, October 26, took to her Instagram to share stunning new photos of herself to mark the occasion.

Dressed in a hot pink Tolu Bally number, the beautiful Osas struck different poses for the camera as she announced,

” +1 I’m living life in COLOR…and I’m loving it! Happy Birthday to me!!! Thank you Gid fir another year, real love, genuine people & amazing blessings!! I’m so grateful for what has come to fruition and what is to come! Thank you Lord – now and always!!!

