Sunday, August 28, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Osas Ighodaro Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Move to Nigeria with Energetic Dance Performance

We cannot forget in a hurry, the sexy dance video of Osas Ighodaro that went viral last year and broke the internet, and now she’s gifted folks with something new.

The actress and mother of one, took to social media to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her move to Nigeria from the United States.

Putting up a one-of-a-kind performance with the help of two others, Ighodaro showed off her rhythmic gymnastics with the aid of the track ‘Water Wata.’

She added that intially, she was only supposed to spend 6 months in Nigeria but God had his plans and 10 years later, she’s grateful for it all.

 

