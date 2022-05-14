Saturday, May 14, 2022
Osas Ighodaro Breaks Into Tears During Her Speech After Winning Best Actress in a Drama at 2022 AMVCA

Osas Ighodaro brought many people to tears with her emotional speech after she was declared the winner of the Best Actress in a Drama category at the ongoing Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The superstar snagged the award for her exceptional delivery in Rattlesnake; The Ahanna Story.

This warmed the hearts of many people, and her colleagues were there to cheer for her when she went up the stage to accept her award and give her emotional speech.

Watch her moment!

