Ortom wins Benue North-West senatorial ticket

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Benue North-West senatorial district election.

Ortom emerged after he was picked as the party’s consensus candidate.

Speaking with journalists in Makurdi, the State capital, the Governor thanked the people for the confidence they have in him.

“I appreciate God for today and Benue people, especially Benue North-West senatorial district for adopting me as the sole candidate of the PDP for the election in the zone.

“What can I say? I want to express my inestimable appreciation to the people for standing with me as governor of Benue State and for giving me another opportunity before my tenure finishes,” he said.

The incumbent lawmaker representing Benue North-West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Emmanuel Oker’Jev, had said he would not seek re-election in the forthcoming polls.

As a result, Governor Ortom promised to prioritise the well-being of the people of the zone if elected to represent the senatorial district.

“My pledge and commitment to the people is that I will continue to do my best; I will put them first.

“Benue people, especially the Benue North-West senatorial district will be my priority.

“They will be on my first-line charge in all that I do. I will not leave them. This uncommon support that they have given me, I have nothing to pay back than to remain their loyal servant and to work with them, to give all that I have for their service,” he stated.

