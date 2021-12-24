Ortom signs N155.6b 2022 budget into law

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue Stat has signed the 2022 appropriation bill of N155.6b into law.

Ortom also gave his assent to the amended Revenue Law of Benue State, which he recently presented to the State House of Assembly for amendment.

The governor had on October 27th, 2021, presented a draft budget estimate of N155.6b to the State Assembly for consideration and passage.

During the ceremony Friday, December 24th, 2021 at the New Banquet Hall of Benue Peoples House Makurdi, Governor Ortom said the budget is realistic and in line with the CBN’s directive.

He thanked the Speaker and Members of the Benue State House of Assembly for the speedy consideration and passage of the budget estimates.

Furthermore, the Governor acknowledged the synergy between his administration and the legislature, stressing that the state under his leadership will never spend outside budgetary provisions.

He called on Benue citizens to be sober and look up to God as they celebrate the yuletide.

He also admonished the people to observe COVID-19 protocols as they celebrate, pointing out that the virus is still around with the people.

