Ortom signs N179.7bn budget into law

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday signed N179. 7 billion 2023 appropriation bill into law.

The 2023 appropriation bill earmarked 106.1 billion for recurrent expenditure and N73.5 billion for capital expenditure.

While signing the law, Ortom thanked the Assembly members for their support and speedy work done on the budget and for approving and presenting it to the executive.

He appreciated the 9th Assembly for the synergy and understanding which he said aided their achievements and victories in the state.

Ortom said, “A lot of us are expecting a turnaround, rebranding and refocusing. We as humans have tried but we hope that God himself will rescue us and give us peace, hope and all that will make the coming year enjoyable.”

The Deputy Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Chris Adaji who had earlier while presenting the bill to the Governor, assured of the commitment of the assembly to make laws for the good governance of the state and the betterment of its people.

He also assured of the support of the assembly to enable the governor to deliver dividends to the people of the state even as he is completing his tenure next year.

