Ortom meets Jonathan in Abuja

In a bid to strengthen the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 visited former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

Governor Ortom served as Minister of State, Trade and Investment and later the supervising Minister of Aviation under Jonathan.

The duo met behind closed doors for more than 40 minutes.

Although none of them spoke to the press when they came out, they were beaming with smiles with the former President exchanging pleasantries with everyone on the Governor’s entourage.

It is believed that the fortunes of the PDP and the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections may have been central in their discussions.

Some of the Governors aides who accompanied him included Dr James Anbua, Principal Special Assistant; Hon. Steven Amase, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor; and Hon. Abrahams Kwaghngu, Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties, Director, Benue State Liaison among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...