Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State lost his senatorial bid after his defeat to Titus Zam of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the Benue North West election.

While Ortom polled 106,882 votes, Zam had 143,151 votes, and Mark Gbillah, the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, garnered 51,950 votes.

The results were announced by the Senatorial Collation Officer, Prof. Rufus Shaa’to in Makurdi, the state capital.

