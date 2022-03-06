Ortom declares interest in Senate

Governor Samuel Ortom has finally put to rest speculations making rounds about his next political ambition as he has indicated his interest to contest the Benue North-West senatorial seat over the weekend.

Our correspondent reports that the seat is currently occupied by Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev, who may seek a second mandate from members of his constituency.

Ortom had made his intention to unseat the incumbent Jev known on Saturday when he sought the blessings of his kinsmen at a meeting with Nzorov people comprising of traditional rulers and other leaders.

The governor told his Nzorov brethren that he is now convinced to contest the Zone B Senate seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Responding, the District Head of Nzorov, Chief Gwatse Akaahena, who spoke on behalf of traditional and political leaders gave their nod and affirmed their support for the governor to go ahead and run for the senate seat.

A statement signed by the governor’s spokesman, Nathaniel Ikyur, quoted the traditional ruler as saying that they (kinsmen) are in full support of their son to not only contest and win the senate seat but also conquer higher offices.

Earlier, Ortom had in a short address to his kinsmen, informed them that he had finally been convinced that God has confirmed to him to contest for the election and requested if they agreed with the vision.

On his part, the Nzorov Council Ward Chairman of the PDP, Ezekiel Adikpe, spoke on behalf of the party from the Governor’s council ward.

Also, the leaders from his MINDA political axis will meet with Jemgbagh leaders, another tribal political bloc in Zone B senatorial district to seek their blessings and support for the governor ahead of the senatorial election.

The statement further indicated that the governor would also extend his consultations to the PDP executive members in Guma, his local government area as well as party stakeholders in Masev, Ihyarev and Nongov Development Association popularly known as MINDA as part of consultations for his senatorial ambition.

