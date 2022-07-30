Ortom backs move to impeach Buhari

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has lauded the National Assembly for issuing a six-week ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to step up the fight against insecurity or risk being impeached.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, caucus of the Senate led by the Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, on Tuesday, July 27th, 2022, walked out of plenary to protest the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to end insecurity in Nigeria.

Aduda and his colleagues later addressed the Senate Press Corps where they issued a six-week ultimatum after which they will initiate impeachment proceedings against President Buhari if he’s unable to end insecurity in the country.

Governor Ortom gave the commendation Friday, July 29th, 2022 at the State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, when he received a delegation of some members of the National Assembly led by Aduda who came to brief him.

The Governor described the decision of both the Senate and the House of Representatives to impeach the President as “patriotic” and, particularly commended some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who have opted to do the ‘right thing’.

According to Ortom, Buhari has performed far below the expectations of Nigerians in solving both the security and economic challenges of the country and so needs to give way for a more competent person.

Aduda had earlier told Ortom that as a leader of the PDP in the North Central, the delegation considered it appropriate to brief him on the decision of the National Assembly to impeach the President.

He told the Governor that although the impeachment move was initiated by the Senate, the House of Representatives as well as a good number of the APC members have also joined.

Aduda was joined by Senator Orker Jev and Hon Samson Okwu among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...