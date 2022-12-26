Search
Emmanuel Offor
Ortom backs BVAS, says 2023 Nigeria’s only opportunity

Politics

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has charged Nigerians to arm themselves with their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote credible leaders in the 2023 general elections.

He also backed the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the technology that will be used for the accreditation and authentication of voters come 2023.

Ortom stated this on Sunday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Makurdi, the state capital, while delivering his goodwill message at a church service to mark this year’s Christmas celebration.

He stated that the country was going through pains, hardship, economic and security woes because those who were elected to lead the country at various levels have failed to leave up to their responsibility.

“The 2023 elections is the only opportunity we have. So those who are yet to collect their PVCs, please, I beg you in the name of God to do so because that is the only way you can exercise your franchise and restore hope and dignity to our country by electing leaders that have been tested and trusted who you can rely on and work with,” the governor said.

“One vote can make a difference. So if you want a change that will bring dignity and restoration to our country and promote economic development and add value to the development of humanity and restore security, that vote will count.”

He encouraged the people to ensure that they participate in the forthcoming elections, saying, “This time, there is no snatching of ballot boxes because it will not be there for anybody to snatch. BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) will make a difference. And so your physical presence and participation is very important.”

