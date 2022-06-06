Original Gerber Baby Ann Turner Cook Dies at 95

Ann Turner Cook, known as the original Gerber Baby has died at the age of 95.

On Friday, June 3, Gerber Baby announced the death of the woman whose face sold billions of baby food for decades on their instagram. They posted a recent picture of her and on a swipe left, they featured a sketch photo of Cook’s cherubic face that became Gerber’s iconic logo for more than 90 years.

They wrote, “Gerber is deeply saddened by the passing of Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, whose face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago. Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann’s family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her 💙”

The Gerber website has a page detailing the history behind Ann Turner Cook becoming the Gerber baby. They say it all started with a contest in 1928, when the company searched for a face for a baby food advertising campaign.

Artist Dorothy Hope Smith, who was a neighbor of the Turner family, had entered into the contest, submitting a simple charcoal sketch of this cherubic baby with tousle hair, bright eyes and pursed lips. While several other complete and elaborate paintings were submitted, the judges were swooned by Smith’s portrayal of Cook. And instead of having a crispy, completed image, the company decided to keep the simple illustration as a sketch. The image of this happy and healthy baby would go on to help launch a brand and help sell billions of baby food across the globe. In 1931, Gerber officially trademarked the illustration and since, every piece of Gerber packing and advertising included Cook’s face. Fun fact: The identity of the baby was never revealed and kept as a secret for 40 years, up until 1978.

Ann Turner Cook was also a mystery novelist and retired English teacher.

