Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIS, NIMC

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, have sued the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and two commercial banks in a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The duo filed the suit before Justice Inyang Ekwo amid allegation of organ harvesting against them by the United Kingdom authorities, involving one David Nwamini.

London Metropolitan Police had arrested Senator Ekweremadu and his wife over allegations of conspiring to bring a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

The couple later appeared before a UK court which ordered that they should be remanded in custody till July 7 while investigations continue into the allegations against them.

While the Met police said Nwamini was 15, the NIS stressed that it issue an international passport indicating his age as 21 after due process.

As the controversy continues, Senator Ekweremadu and his wife filed an originating summon through their counsel and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Adegboyega Awomolo, at the court in Abuja.

They prayed the court for an order directing the NIMC to bring out the Certified True Copy of the biodata of David Ukpo Nwamini.

Awomolo who gave 20 grounds said Nwamini’s National Identification Number, which is in the possession of the NIMC, should be produced for the purpose of facilitating the criminal investigation and tendering same to establish his client’s innocence.

He also sought an order directing the Comptroller General of NIS to provide them with the documents and application form which Nwamini presented to obtain his international passport, for the purpose of assisting the criminal investigation and tendering same before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in the UK.

The lawyer also prayed the court for an order directing Stanbic IBTC Bank and UBA to provide the Certified True Copy of mandate card and account opening package in their custody.

He informed the court that the application was brought pursuant to Order 3, Rule 1 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019, Sections 6 and 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Justice Ekwo has fixed July 1 for the hearing of the matter.

