Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu is a good man – Wife tells court

News

Mrs Beatrice Ekweremadu testified on Tuesday in her and her husband Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s organ harvesting trial at the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales, also known as Old Bailey, London.

The couple is accused of plotting alongside one Dr Obinna Obeta to arrange an illegal kidney transplant for their sick daughter Sonia, 25, who is also named as a defendant.

They allegedly conspired to transport a 21-year-old street trader from Lagos to London to harvest his organ.

With the trial entering its seventh week, a teary Mrs Ekweremadu took the stand in the former Deputy Senate President’s defence, saying, “My husband is a good man and I have come to trust him.”

The plaintiff attempted to find out how much information the 56-year-old accountant knew about who the alleged victim is.

But Mrs Ekweremadu said she was unaware of a number of affairs on the home front, telling the court that as a woman with a powerful politician and lawyer for a husband, she refrained from questioning him.

The victim had testified that he had no knowledge of the fact that he was being brought to the UK for his organs to be harvested, adding that he only knew about the organ donation when he visited private doctors at the Royal Free Hospital.

Lengthy text messages spanning the past two years served as the basis for the examination.

Latest

Politics

I’m unaware – Gbajabiamila debunks Chief of Staff speculation

0
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila,...
Politics

El-Rufai denies buying houses, siphoning government money to Dubai

0
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has insisted that...
News

Nigerian man dies aboard Delhi-Doha flight

0
A Nigerian national identified as Abdullah has died mid-flight...
Politics

Myth of Political Structure destroyed – Falana

0
Human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana, SAN, says in...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

I’m unaware – Gbajabiamila debunks Chief of Staff speculation

0
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila,...
Politics

El-Rufai denies buying houses, siphoning government money to Dubai

0
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has insisted that...
News

Nigerian man dies aboard Delhi-Doha flight

0
A Nigerian national identified as Abdullah has died mid-flight...
Politics

Myth of Political Structure destroyed – Falana

0
Human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana, SAN, says in...
News

CBN breaks silence, says old Naira notes remain legal tender

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday said...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

I’m unaware – Gbajabiamila debunks Chief of Staff speculation

Emmanuel Offor -
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has debunked speculation that he is lobbying to be appointed as Chief of Staff to...
Read more

El-Rufai denies buying houses, siphoning government money to Dubai

Emmanuel Offor -
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has insisted that he did not syphon the State’s money to Dubai. El-Rufai also challenged his predecessors in the...
Read more

Nigerian man dies aboard Delhi-Doha flight

Emmanuel Offor -
A Nigerian national identified as Abdullah has died mid-flight on a Doha-bound IndiGo flight, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Karachi...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: