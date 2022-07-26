Organ Harvesting: Court grants Ekweremadu’s wife bail

A United Kingdom, UK, court has granted former Nigerian Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu’s wife, Beatrice bail.

Ekweremadu and his wife were accused of trafficking a young Nigerian to the UK for the purpose of harvesting his kidney.

They were accused of plotting to traffic the 21-year-old to transplant his organs to their daughter who suffers from kidney failure.

The embattled lawmaker and his wife appeared at the Old Bailey for a bail hearing.

While the court denied Ekweremadu bail, that of his wife was granted.

The Common Serjeant of London, Judge Richard Marks, granted Beatrice bail under stringent conditions.

The judge said: “The position is that I have granted bail to Beatrice subject to some fairly stringent conditions, but I have refused bail to Ike.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...