Oprah Winfrey Loses Father Vernon Winfrey at 88

Oprah Winfrey has lost her dad, Vernon Winfrey who passed away at the age of 88 years.

The media mogul who is currently in mourning, visited her hometown last weekend to celebrate her dad. She surprised him by organising a Vernon Winfrey appreciation day on July 4 where she gathered the community to thank Vernon for his service as a former city councilman and longtime local businessman.

Oprah explained at the time, “My father is ill, so we wanted to be able to have all of his friends come and celebrate him while he’s able to receive the joy. So that’s what we’re doing.” Her father, who was a barber for 50 years, was seen at the end of the video sitting comfortably in his barber chair, surrounded by his loved ones.

Oprah confirmed the news of his passing on Saturday, July 9 in an Instagram post. She said over a video of him,

“Vernon Winfrey 1933-2022. Less than a week ago we honoured my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak. Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel peace enter the room at his passing.

“That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts.”

