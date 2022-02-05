Saturday, February 5, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Opeyemi Aiyeola Shares Current Health Issues

Opeyemi Aiyeola has intimated her fans with her current health status in an Instagram post.

The actress posted a clip of herself with an IV attached to her arm and went on to detail her challenge with her health.

Aiyeola disclosed that the year started on a high for her however, by the end of January to the beginning of February, the devil struck, leading to a very scary, difficult and expensive few days.

Ahe thanked everyone who has been in her corner since her health took her downward turn and most especially thanked God for stepping in and giving her victory and restoration.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

