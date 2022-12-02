Friday, December 2, 2022
Ooni of Ife’s 3rd Wife, Queen Tobi Philips Reveals He Fulfilled Her 8-year-dream

Queen Tobi Philips Ogunwusi is hailing her husband and first class monarch, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi for making her 8-year-drean come true.

The third wife of the Ooni of Ife, took to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 1 to wish her followers a happy new month with a cute video from her wedding to him.

She went on to speak about the clip which showed Timi Dakolo performing his hit song, ‘Iyawo Mi’, noting that she had nursed the dream of having the singer, sing that particular song at her wedding for 8 years.

She thanked her husband for fulfilling this innate desire in her caption to the cute post.

