Ooni of Ife Confirms News He Welcomed Daughter, Wishes Her a Happy Birthday

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi has confirmed the news that he has welcomed a daughter with another woman.

The Yoruba monarch who has an older daughter from his teenage years and a son from his official queen, Naomi Silekunola took to his official instagram page to post photos of the little girl who just clocked one alongside a birthday message.

“Princess Adebukunmi Adeife is 1 year old today. Almighty God will grant you a long life to fulfill your destiny in the world. You keep my memory well refreshed of my mother of blessed memory as you are truly her reincarnation. Lots of love Mama Adebuks.

Recall that back in 2021, Queen Naomi Silekunola announced that she was quitting her marriage to the Ooni and some reports claimed this was because of the monarch had brought in a bevy of other beauties into the palace.

