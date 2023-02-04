Search
Ooni makes Hollywood debut

Celebrity

In a cameo appearance that has the trappings of royalty and prestige, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has made a debut in a Hollywood movie titled, Take Me Home.

In the movie, the monarch plays a unique role that befits his throne as the custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition, thus bringing honour and authority to the make believe industry.

Take Me Home is about the quest for originality and one’s root that leads the characters to question the status quo and take action in discovery of their destiny.

The Ooni of Ife epitomizes the source of Yoruba nation, which historically is Ile-Ife, and this plays out in the movie in a thought- provoking manner.

Shot in Hollywood Studios in California, United States, Take Me Home throws light on the essence of culture and tradition of the Yoruba. Laced with African cultural narratives – mystery, courage and self-belief, the film tells the story of an American family that gets stuck in series of Pandora’s box when their daughter gets possessed after wearing an African masquerade costume that was stolen during a tour in Ile-Ife.

In a bid to save the life of their daughter, the entire family gets into a new can of trouble following the promises of two African immigrants.

Produced by historian filmmaker, broadcaster and cultural ambassador; Dotun Taylor, Take Me Home features Hollywood actors like Dave Sheridan, Amber Rivette, Felissa Rose, and Meji Black. It also parades Nollywood stars such as Abdullateef Adedimeji and Bayo Bankole aka Boy Alinco among others.

According to Dotun Taylor, the horror comedy movie will galvanize movie lovers both home and abroad to reflect on their state of affairs.

