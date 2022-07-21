Onyeka Onwenu Dumps COSON, Pitches Tent with MCSN

Onyeka Onwenu has pitched her tent with the Musical Copyright Society of

Nigeria, MCSN.

The multi-talented Nigerian singer, actress, and author, dumped her membership with the Copyright Society of Nigeria, COSON, in favour of MCSN.

Onyeka Onwenu made this disclosure at a welcome event organised by the chairman board of MCSN, Oritz Wiliki and the CEO of MCSN, Mayo Ayilaran.

In a chat with journalists, the elegant stallion revealed that she decided to quit her membership with COSON when it failed to deliver any form of royalties to her in 11 years.

Onwenu further stated that all her efforts to ensure the management of COSON led by Tony Okoroji did what was right, fell on deaf ears.

Onyeka Onwenu, who was presented with a membership certificate as well as the a detailed programme of the running of the CMO for the year before, said she is delighted to have joined MCSN after she found out the dedication and the readiness of the CMO to collect royalties of members and disburse same without hitches.

The ‘One Love’ crooner also disclosed that COSON is no longer a copyright collecting society as its certificate and documents to run has been revoked.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...