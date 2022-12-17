Onyeali-Ikpe, others make outstanding women list

First female Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, has made the list of 110 ‘Outstanding Women in Africa’ for the year 2022.

The ‘Outstanding Women in Africa’ report is developed by the New Africa Magazine, a strong believer in the culture of recognition for both men and women who have been shaping the vision and progress of the African continent.

Some others picked for the special recognition are Hon. Joyce Hilda Banda, Fmr. President of Malawi, Hon. Jewel Howard Taylor, Vice President of Liberia; Jamila Sedqi, First Moroccan Female Judge at the UN Administrative Tribunal, and Pastor Faith Oyedepo, Wife of the Founder, Winners’ Church, Worldwide.

A statement by the magazine publisher, Gift Chidima Nnamoko Orairu, said “in Africa, one needed extra hard work, dedication and focus to succeed.

“In addition to the so many factors affecting women progress on the continent at the political and socioeconomic level; a great number of women have been silenced with violence, hate, discrimination, and isolation.

“However, these Pan African women have never been silent, and have led important revolutions for democracy, freedom and social justice.

“They have gone on to write their names on the sands of time; breaking old records and setting new standards, smashing barriers and detecting the pace.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...