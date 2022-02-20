Onoriede “Godzilla ” Ehwerieme knocks out American Boxer Jeff Holcomb, Records 19th Career KO

Nigeria heavyweight boxing sensation, Onoriede Ehwerieme aka Godzilla has defeated American boxer, Jeff Holcomb on Saturday, at the Cleveland Fight Night via round one knock out taking his career knockout to 19.

The Knock out a specialist who set his eyes on winning a world title won the fight after the American retired after the first round, to record back to back victory in America.

The Nigerian boxer who moved to America late last year now has 20 wins in 22 fights, 2 losses in his pro boxing career.

Godzilla won the hearts of many boxing fans in Lagos, Nigeria when he defeated Argentinan Baracamonte in the first round to win the WBF Intercontinental title belt in 2019.

