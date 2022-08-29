OnlyFans Model Charged with Killing Nigerian Boyfriend, Christian Obumseli Denied Bond

OnlyFans Model accused of killing her Nigerian boyfriend, Christian Obumseli has been denied bond.

Earlier this month, Courtney Clenney was charged with second-degree murder after fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the chest in their Miami apartment during an intense argument back in April.

The 26-year-old was extradited from a rehab facility in Hawaii to Florida to answer her charges.

Her legal team have since argued that Clenney took Obumseli’s life in self-defense, strongly implying that the deceased may have been violent in their relationship. CCTV footage from the Miami complex, which showed Clenney repeatedly hitting Obumseli in a video that surfaced in early August, had told a different story, conveying the model to be quite the aggressor.

Clenney’s lawyer Frank Prieto believed that his client should be looking at manslaughter at the very most — the act of killing someone without malice — while being granted a “bond package,” to which Judge Jacqueline Woodward denied the request.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...