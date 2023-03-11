Search
Only INEC can determine mode of collating, transmitting results – Court

News

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja on Friday held that only the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is empowered by law to determine the mode of collating and transmitting election results.

In a judgement, Justice Nwite stated that only INEC has the prerogative to direct how the Polling Unit Presiding Officer should transfer election results, including the total number of accredited persons and results of the ballot.

Justice Nwite further held that the collating and transferring of election results manually in the 2023 general elections cannot be said to be contrary to the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The judgment was on a suit filed by the Labour Party with INEC as the sole defendant.

