‘Only heaven is safe’ – Keyamo defends Buhari’s record

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has defended the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s record on insecurity.

Speaking on Channels Television on Friday, the Minister said “security breaches” were inevitable.

“It is only in heaven, when we arrive heaven, that there will be no security breach at all. We have not arrived heaven, we are on earth. So there must be security breach. It is about how we respond.”

The Minister, who is also the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign team, claimed the Federal Government has effectively responded to terrorist attacks, citing the case of bandits reportedly killed by the military in Abuja bushes after the capital experienced a jailbreak and the killing of elite military guards tasked with the president’s security.

When pressed on why the government had allowed the attacks to happen in the first place, Mr Keyamo reiterated that there are security across the world, “regrettably.”

“But that is not a yardstick to say government has failed,” he added. “There are jailbreaks in America. The most secured places in the world, there are jailbreaks. In the western world, there are jailbreaks.

“Unfortunately I’m not proud of it, the optics is not good. I’m not justifying it, but it’s the spin people put around it in Nigeria that I want to correct. These breaches will happen, watch how government responds; watch the capacity of government to tackle these problems.”

