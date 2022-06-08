Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Online comedienne, Madam Social, is dead

Popular Nigerian comedian, Madam Social is reportedly dead.

Madam Social came to the limelight through social media after one of her jokes appeared online and afterwards, she became a regular feature in several skits by Instagram comedians.

As at the time of filing this report, cause of death is yet to be announced, but the octogenarian reportedly died on Tuesday.

“Rest In Peace Madam Social. You made impact and fame at an old age; you didn’t see your age as a limitation! Champion!
Go well” a condolence message read.

