Onitsha cleanup: Odumeje’s church marked for demolition

Chukwuemeka Ohanaeme popularly known as Prophet Odumeje has landed in hot water as his church The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry has been marked for demolition by the Anambra state government.

Odumeje who pastors The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry located at Bida Road Fegge in Anambra state is always in the news for controversial statements, miracles and charity.

Odumeje’s church is said to be obstructing and blocking the drainage way within Fegge-Onitsha environs

Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere (born 9 September 1982), predominantly known as Odumeje, is a wealthy controversial Nigerian clergyman and general overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry who is noted for his unorthodox methods of healing and exorcism of supposedly demon-possessed individuals.

He has yet to comment on the development.

