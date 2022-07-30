One Year After, Alex Ekubo’s Ex-fiancée Clarifies on Reason for Breakup

One year after she ended her engagement to Alexx Ekubo, Fancy Acholunu has clarified on the reason for the breakup.

The US-based model released a statement via her Instagram page on Friday, July 29, to put to rest rumours that have been trailing the demise of the relationship.

Fancy noted that her statement at that time, “Live your truth,” was misconstrued as many bloggers interpreted it to mean that she quit the relationship because the Nollywood actor is gay.

She stated that though she has nothing against the LGBTQ+ community and supports everyone, in the over 5 years she dated Ekubo, she found no reason to believe this as true.

Fancy Acholunu added that she was heartbroken and devastated about Alexx’s betrayal which led to the breakup but has since forgiven him for it, just as he has forgiven her for her reaction to it.

Recall that Alexx and Fancy were set to get married in November 2021 with IVs already sent out before Fancy suddenly called off the whole affair.

