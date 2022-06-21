One World/Pengium Random House Set to Publish Virgil Abloh’s Book Posthumously

Vogue has confirmed that One World, an imprint of Penguin Random House, will go ahead and publish a book about the late designer Virgil Abloh. which he began writing before his death in November 2021.

The book, titled Progress, is co-authored with Anja Aronowsky Cronberg, and is described as “hybrid work that blends cultural criticism, theory, art, and personal narrative,” per One World. There is no set publication date for the book.

Speaking with Vogue about the project, Cronberg said: “We based it on the conversations we were having: in person, over the phone, via emails, in message threads. We talked about Virgil’s process and ‘logic,’ and about ideas central to his practice: irony and earnestness, hybridity, paradox, the value of originality, and the policing of ‘good’ taste.”

While One World said that the book has “the full support of [Abloh’s] wife, Shannon Abloh, access to his archives, and the participation of his most trusted creative collaborators and friends.”

