One Suspect Arrested in Jacqueline Avant’s Murder

One suspect has been arrested for the murder of philanthropist, Jacqueline Avant who was fatally shot in her Beverly Hills home on Wednesday, November 30.

A 29-year-old man, Aariel Maynor was taken into custody by the Los Angeles police on Wednesday at a separate residence after a burglary there, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said.

Police reportedly recovered an AR-15 rifle at that home that was believed to have been used in the shooting of Jacqueline Avant. Maynor accidentally shot himself in the foot with the gun, police said, and was being treated before he could be booked into jail.

Authorities said they did not believe there were any other suspects in the Avant case, and Stainbrook said there were no outstanding threats to public safety.

The police had not yet determined a motive or whether the Avant home was targeted. It was not immediately known if Maynor had an attorney.

Maynor has previous felony convictions for assault, robbery and grand theft.

Police were called to the Avants’ home early Wednesday after receiving a call reporting a shooting. Officers found Jacqueline Avant, 81, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital but died there.

Her husband, Clarence Avant and a security guard at their home were not hurt during the shooting.

An hour later, Los Angeles police were called to a home in the Hollywood Hills — about 7 miles (11.27 kilometers) from the Avant residence — because of a reported shooting. They found Maynor there, as well as evidence of a burglary at that home, and took him into custody.

