One more Edo Train victim released

News

The Edo State Police Command has said one more victim from the Igueben train station abduction has been rescued.

The police disclosed this on Tuesday, hours after it said six of the abductees were rescued about 48 hours after the attack on Saturday.

Over 30 intending passengers were kidnapped on Saturday afternoon when gunmen attacked a train station in Igueben in Edo.

Saturday’s attack occurred months after terrorists attacked a moving train in Kaduna State on March 28, 2022. Scores of passengers were kidnapped and others killed in the dastard attack that attracted national and international outrage. The kidnapped victims were, however, freed with the last batch released in October 2022.

