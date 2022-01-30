One killed, three injured as police, cultists clash in Ilorin

One person has been confirmed dead and three others injured in a duel between police operatives and gunmen suspected to be cultists in Kwara State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident which occurred in the morning at the Oyun area along the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin in the state capital.

Okasanmi added that the police killed one of the suspects and injured two other members of the gang during the clash, but a security operative sustained an injury.

According to him, chaos erupted after a suspect cultist was attacked around the Lajolo area while the police made an attempt to maintain and restore peace.

Thereafter, the security operatives were attacked by the accomplices of the suspect who smashed their patrol van.

The command’s spokesman disclosed that the police arrested two of the suspects with pistols and ammunition while two injured others and the wounded policeman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He stressed that there was no confrontation between the police and students in the area, but with suspected cultists.

