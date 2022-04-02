One killed, scores abducted as bandits storm Katsina market

No fewer than one person has been killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits at Yantumaki market in Danmusa Local Government Area of katsina State.

The terrorists who invaded the market on Friday afternoon were said to have wounded seven traders and abducted an unspecified number of people during the attack.

Sources in the affected community explained that the terrorists arrived at the market at about 3:00 p.m and started shooting sporadically.

They reportedly killed three traders, injured seven and abducted several others into the nearby forest.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, but he insisted that one person was killed, ChannelsTV writes.

“Today some terrorists riding on four motorcycles, attacked the GSM section of Yantumaki Market and started shooting sporadically,” SP Isah said.

“They shot six people and stole many handsets. One died and five were taken to Danmusa General hospital. Some of them were later transferred to Dutsinma and Katsina General Hospitals. The situation is under control now”.

Several traders were said to have scampered for safety while the terrorists seized the opportunity to also cart away food items and other materials.

