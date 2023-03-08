Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

One killed as fire razes Lagos market

News

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has provided an update on the inferno in Ajegunle on Wednesday.

The Akere Spare Parts Market on Kirikiri Road, Akere Bus Stop, Olodi-Apapa in Ajegunle went up in flames early this morning.

A statement by Margaret Adeseye, Fire Service Director, said the Ajegunle Fire Station was the first respondent at the scene.

The official confirmed the Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews of the Agency later joined in subduing the raging fire.

The quick response salvaged “a nearby market Petroleum Filling Station with a loaded 33,000 litres PMS tanker, amongst other adjoining buildings.”

A male adult was recovered by the Tolu Police Division, while the Lagos Neighborhood and Safety Corps and the Red Cross also sent personnel.

The statement added that the cause would be investigated alongside post-incident enumeration to account for the number of lockup shops and wares lost.

