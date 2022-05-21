One killed as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

A three-storey building located at 4, Alayaki Lane, Lagos Island, collapsed in Lagos on Saturday during heavy rainfall, killing at least one person.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, an unconfirmed number of people were still trapped under the rubble.

“The Agency responded to the above incident which was already in violation of building safety protocols,” a statement signed by LASEMA’s Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said.

“It was discovered that the building had been captured by the LASBCA District Office and served with all Statutory Notices, Sealed at District and Central Enforcement Level.

“Further investigation determined that the developer had continued clandestine operations mostly at night and at the weekends.

“An unconfirmed number of people are still trapped inside the building. Two people have been rescued alive while another was recovered dead. Search and Rescue operations ongoing. Further updates to follow.”

